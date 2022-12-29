Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid expected to make summer play for Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané; Arsenal struggling to close transfer deal?; The latest on João Félix and Jude Bellingham; Borussia Dortmund with a transfer surprise?; and MORE!

We have heard this rumor before, but Real Madrid could really be readying itself to make a move for Bayern Munich star and Germany international Leroy Sané during the summer:

After many rumors about a possible departure from the Santiago Bernabéu next summer, Marco Asensio still has not reached an agreement with Real Madrid to renew his contract, which expires on June 30, 2023, and Real Madrid is now considering possible alternatives in the transfer market in case the Spanish player finally decides to end his time under Carlo Ancelotti. One of those alternatives would be the German winger Leroy Sané, who could have the exit door of the Allianz Arena open after the arrival of Senegalese Sadio Mané from Liverpool during the last summer, being the 26-year-old German player offered to Real Madrid since he would not fit in Julian Nagelsmann’s plans, at least as a starter, which is precisely what Sané would find with a hypothetical arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu, occupying the right sector of the white attack. The problem that Real Madrid would face in acquiring the services of Leroy Sané is the uncertainty surrounding Asensio’s future at the moment, being a possible exit at zero cost once his current contract with the Merengue team comes to an end, which during the next summer transfer window would open a completely different scenario that could lead to the arrival of the German player as one of the most prominent movements of the Merengue team for the 2023/2024 season.

Sané’s interest in leaving Bayern Munich is questionable at best, but he will face stiff competition for playing time during the Rückrunde. If he does not win his positional battle (expected to be versus Serge Gnabry), will he seek to move on?

The transfer saga developing between Arsenal FC and Shakhtar Donetsk over Mykhalo Mudyrk has been...interesting. Follow the chain (if you dare):

Arsenal have now submitted a bid to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk. Understand it’s €40m plus €20m add-ons #AFC



Shakhtar want ‘way more’ than this to sell Mudryk.



Talks will take place with player’s agent to discuss about the deal.



No issues on personal terms: Mudryk wants #AFC. pic.twitter.com/2NL6dap0By — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022

That initial bid did not go over so well:

Shakhtar Donetsk have confirmed to Arsenal that they will not accept their opening official bid for Mudryk, worth €40m + €20m #AFC



It has been turned down, as reported on Monday.



But Arsenal are still in contact with Shakhtar and player side, negotiations will continue. pic.twitter.com/P0kvvKFxf3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2022

Goal (via 90Min.com), meanwhile, added this context into the situation:

Shakhtar Donetsk have informed Arsenal they will have to pay a fee to the £85m Manchester United paid to sign Antony from Ajax if they are to land Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk this window.

Shakhtar then laid down the law as to where things are at even further as he referenced the fee that Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish (€117.50 million):

Shakhtar vice director Nicolini on Arsenal-Mudryk deal: "€60m it's not enough to sign Mudryk. Our director said that we need a bid closer to Grealish fee than Antony to sell Mudryk", tells @calciomercatoit. #AFC



"We're not even considering a bid with €40m as fixed fee". pic.twitter.com/vQOmbfThaZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2022

Ah, the holidays — a time to appreciate everything that has happened over the course of a particular year.

We will do a little bit of that and a whole lot of Bayern Munich talk on this episode, so why not get right to it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

The latest on Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation. Who will replace Manuel Neuer...Alexander Nübel? Sven Ulreich? Yann Sommer? The Bavarians are trying to get this all resolved quickly.

Joshua Kimmich’s likely move to being captain and that story about his altercation at the World Cup in Qatar.

The rise of Arijon Ibrahimović and the potential loan of Paul Wanner.

The latest on Bayern Munich’s striker search.

What Bayern Munich should ask Santa Claus for?

A thank you to the Bavarian Podcast Works listeners.

Borussia Dortmund could eyeing be eyeing up Argentina World Cup winner and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as a replacement for Jude Bellingham, should the Englishman leave:

Borussia Dortmund are lining up a replacement for Jude Bellingham should he leave the club in the next year, and they’ve identified Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister as an option. Bellingham is a target for Europe’s top clubs and is likely to leave in 2023, with Real Madrid and Liverpool being the frontrunners for his signature. He is likely to fetch them a big fee as well, with Dortmund looking for upwards of €130 million for the English midfielder, and they have proven to be tough negotiators in the past.

FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets might be considering a contract extension with with the club rather than moving to Inter Miami:

Sergio Busquets is tempted to sign a contract extension with Barcelona despite strong links with a move to Inter Miami. His current deal expires in the summer.

At 34-years-old, Busquets has seen better days, but this would be an interesting move for a player many assumed would leave the club after this season.

Bayern Munich has had a lot going on off the pitch lately, including transfer rumors, potential scouting options, contract extensions, and the curious case of one Benjamin Bottom Pavard. When the rest of BFW is busy celebrating and enjoying Christmas and you all are having a good time in the comfort of your homes, I have tried to crank out a podcast to give you Bayern fanatics a little something to listen to if you’re in need of Bayern coverage or mild entertainment.

And yes, that is me referring to myself in the third person on the dek, something I occasionally like doing.

Without waffling for much longer, here are the major talking points in the podcast:

Christmas greetings

Neuer’s replacement and potential goalkeeper replacement options

Why Alexander Nübel deserves his shot

Bayern Munich’s youngsters, with a focus on Mathys Tel

How these youngins are unfazed by the spotlight and performing admirably

Some speculation about the formations Nagelsmann could potentially employ in the Rückrunde

Contract extensions on the horizon

Benjamin Pavard on the move?

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is getting top billing from Real Madrid as the club assesses its most crucial transfer targets:

The Real Madrid board of directors has given the highest priority to the hiring of Jude Bellingham. The whites want to channel their signing as soon as possible in order to guarantee the landing of the footballer at the end of this season. As reported by OK Diario, those from Chamartín are willing to make “the maximum possible effort” for a player whom they describe as “the midfielder of the decade” . Of course, in Concha Espina they assume that the operation will not be easy or cheap. In the first place, because his club, Borussia Dortmund, is determined to get the most out of its sale (there is talk of amounts that could be around €120-150 million). And secondly, because other clubs of the stature of Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain are also following in their footsteps and, surely, they will offer the footballer amounts that the whites cannot come close to.

After weeks of speculation, Atlético Madrid might end up hanging on to João Félix:

Simeone on João Felix: “We have good working relationship, he’s important to the team”. #Atleti



“If he transmits to us what we saw at the World Cup, João Felix will be very important — he has talent and the team needs his qualities”. pic.twitter.com/ofwmouDs5v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2022

Félix has been linked to more than half a dozen teams, but it could end up being all for naught.