BFW Midseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Biggest Disappointment

There was not a whole hell of a lot to complain about during the first half of the season for Bayern Munich.

Aside of one “off” stretch, the squad was really pretty good.

That said, not everyone lived up to to expecations. Julian Nagelsmann couldn’t settle on a formation and had some questionable personnel decisions at times. Thomas Müller’s performances trailed off a bit toward the end of the Hiunrunde. Serge Gnabry continued to be a roller coaster ride of a player.

Matthijs de Ligt came into the season with a loft reputation, but took a while to get in shape and then had a couple very costly gaffes. What about Sadio Mané? He was good at times and not so great at others.

In the end, it would be very unlikley that every player wowed you.

But who was the biggest disappointment? Take a look at the list of candidates and tell us.

The BFW Committee has come up with the following list of nominees.

Poll Who was Bayern Munich’s Biggest Disappointment during the Hinrunde? Matthijs de Ligt

Serge Gnabry

Thomas Müller

Kingsley Coman

Leon Goretzka

Manuel Neuer

Sadio Mané

Leroy Sané

Julian Nagelsmann

Alphonso Davies vote view results 3% Matthijs de Ligt (3 votes)

14% Serge Gnabry (12 votes)

12% Thomas Müller (10 votes)

14% Kingsley Coman (12 votes)

4% Leon Goretzka (4 votes)

13% Manuel Neuer (11 votes)

25% Sadio Mané (21 votes)

2% Leroy Sané (2 votes)

7% Julian Nagelsmann (6 votes)

2% Alphonso Davies (2 votes) 83 votes total Vote Now

The BFW Midseason Breakdown is a mid-year look at where Bayern Munich stands as a squad and also at which players have stood out (one way or the other). Chime in with your vote!