Report: Bayern Munich talks with Alexander Nübel are “at a standstill”

According to a report from L’Equipe (as captured by Get French Football News), the talks between Bayern Munich and prodigal son/potential goalkeeper of the future/possible hopes for success in the Rückrunde, Alexander Nübel have stalled:

L’Équipe explain in today’s issue that talks are ongoing between the Ligue 1 side and the German champions, but have not moved forward. The break-off would notably be complicated by the fact that Monaco need to find a replacement should their starting goalkeeper – 72 appearances in a season and a half – suddenly up sticks. Nübel himself also wants guarantees over playing time, even after Neuer’s return from the treatment room, which could prove difficult for the German champions.

What happens with Nübel could play a key role in what Bayern Munich’s next moves will be for the winter transfer window. Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer remains the most viable — and affordable — option after Nübel.