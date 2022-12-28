Bayern Munich prepping new proposals for Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez per Fabrizio Romano

According to transfer aficionado Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is eager to lockdown Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Lucas Hernandez to new contracts as soon as possible.

In terms of urgency, Hernandez is the focal point as his contract is set to expire after the 2023/24 season. There is no doubt that Bayern Munich wants to avoid entering a lame duck season with Hernandez, even as he will be battling back from a traumatic ACL injury.

Similarly, Bayern Munich wants to get new deals done for both Musiala and Davies due the the deep-pocketed club ogling the youngsters from afar:

FC Bayern will prepare new contract proposal for Jamal Musiala in 2023. Current deal expires in June 2026 but Bayern want to seal new, longer agreement as soon as possible. ⭐️ #transfers



Lucas Hernandez and Alphonso Davies contracts will also be discussed. pic.twitter.com/DMVcGtDHUb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2022

Davies’ current contract expires in 2025, but Real Madrid are rumored to be set to make a strong proposal to him before that date. Similarly, Musiala’s contract is slated to run through the 2025/26 season, but he is expected to draw interest from Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Liverpool, and others.

Regardless, Bayern Munich is trying to prevent any of that from happening with some proactive negotiations.