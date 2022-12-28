Bayern Munich transfer target Yann Sommer to resume contract talks with Gladbach in “the coming days”

Yann Sommer is still the most fitting name on Bayern Munich’s wish list to become Manuel Neuer’s replacement at the club as the later faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to his leg break suffered in a skiing accident. There had, at different times since Neuer’s leg break, been a bevy of names linked with Bayern, but the club has made it clear they want the replacement to be with the club long-term, and they are showing a strong preference to having a German speaker join the ranks. Sommer fits the billing perfectly for all of the aforementioned reasons and his current contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach is set to expire in June 2023.

It’s been previously reported that Bayern could even potentially sign him in the winter transfer window for as little as five million euros, which, all things considered, could prove to be quite a steal for Bayern. Manchester United is also reportedly interested in going for Sommer, as David de Gea’s current contract is also set to expire in June 2023 and Dean Henderson has had a bit of a falling out with United and his showing quite well for himself at Nottingham Forest.

For now, though, Sommer has left us all on a bit of a cliffhanger, saying that he’s set to undergo contract talks with Gladbach in the “coming days,” as per a recent post from Die Fohlen’s web site. “I had a few quiet days with my family in Switzerland (after getting back from Qatar), was able to process the World Cup and I’m happy that it’s starting again. As far as my contractual situation and my future are concerned, there were already open talks with the club before the World Cup. We will resume these in the coming days as agreed,” Sommer said to Gladbach’s website upon returning to training camp to begin preparations for the Rückrunde.

It’s par for the course that Sommer didn’t want to make any insinuations with how he responded to the questions he was asked at Gladbach’s training camp, but the rest of this week could prove to be a pivotal period if Bayern is really serious about getting him. Bayern’s front office has made it clear they don’t want to rush into making a decision, but at the same time, they’d ideally want to have the keeping situation sorted as soon as they can before the players resume full training at Sabener Strasse from January 3rd.