Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has a message for fans

It’s shocking that we’ve almost completed 2022, and there’s a lot of things that happened this year whether it’s related to football or not. A chapter will be closed as soon as a new one begins, and that’s what Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer thinks. The 68-year-old has a special message for the fans of the club and recounted the events that happened this year while looking forward to what 2023 brings.

Per Bayern’s official website:

Dear FC Bayern family,

On behalf of the entire club, I would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas, a peaceful festive season and a healthy 2023! As the year draws to a close, even though we have many things to be concerned about - the war in Ukraine, coronavirus and its consequences, our climate, the energy crisis - FC Bayern, its members and fans can once again look back with satisfaction from a sporting point of view, in men’s as well as women’s football and basketball. Above all, the tenth consecutive Bundesliga title was a unique story.

For us at FC Bayern, the most important thing was that you, dear fans, could return to the playing venues. We are now living and experiencing the sport and its emotions together again - and long may it continue in 2023! Something we will also take away from 2022: our club has intensified the dialogue with you, and the result could be seen at our annual general meeting. It is essential to approach each other in order to speak openly and honestly with each other. We will continue on this path. We look forward to taking on 2023 together with you.

Merry Christmas! Herbert Hainer