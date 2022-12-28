Two Bayern Munich stars who saw their stock rise after the 2022 Men’s World Cup

With the prevalence of scouting these days, the Men’s World Cup is no longer an event where unknown players can jump out of the blue as much and make a huge name for themselves. For better or for worse, scouts already have the book on talents like Croatia’s 27-year-old keeper Dominik Livaković of Dinamo Zagreb, or Fiorentina and Morocco’s outstanding six, Sofyan Amrabat.

Still, it’s a chance for players to prove it or lose it on the biggest of stages, and two Bayern Munich players saw their stock rise — as estimated by Transfermarkt, so take that for what it’s worth — following their impressive campaigns.

Can you guess?

Two Bayern players saw their market value increase following the World Cup



• Dayot Upamecano €50m ↗️ €60m

• Noussair Mazraoui €25m ↗️ €28m



France’s Dayot Upamecano and Morocco’s Noussair Mazraoui were both fixtures (at least when healthy) for teams that went the distance, maxing out on seven out of a possible seven games in the tournament. And both patrol the defensive ranks at Bayern, forming a formidable basis for Julian Nagelsmann’s highly aggressive attack-minded system.

Jamal Musiala is the highest-rated player on the list as a whole, clocking in at an even €100m. On the other end, among starters, is Cameroonian forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — who, despite his renaissance this year, still has an expiring contract next June and so is only rated €6m.

Bayern will need to act fast if they don’t want to lose Choupo in the next transfer window. As for Mazraoui, he’s only just arrived, and Upamecano is in year two. But with both of them making their marks on the team, it seems only a matter of time before the topic of their extensions comes around.