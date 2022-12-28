Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt on Transfermarkt’s Most Valuable XI to end 2022

Transfermarkt’s season-ending Most Valuable XI includes one Bayern Munich player, three Bundesliga players in all, and a who’s who of World Cup stars. Without looking, can you guess them all? It’s a 3-2-3-2 formation with the highest values naturally in the attack.

Full list below:

Most valuable XI in the world w/ Matthijs de Ligt [@Transfermarkt] pic.twitter.com/ww6aLwscA3 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 24, 2022

RB Leipzig’s Joško Gvardiol headlines the backline after his performances for Croatia at the World Cup, but De Ligt is up there as well with an estimated €70m valuation. Of course, these lists are just for fun and the numbers represent Transfermarkt’s guesses only.

In midfield, it’s FC Barcelona wonderkid Pedri and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. While the former is a La Masia mainstay, the latter will likely leave Germany along with Gvardiol by the time next season rolls around.

Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr and Arsenal FC’s Bukayo Saka are two very exciting young wingers who figure to have long futures at their current clubs, while PSG’s Kylian Mbappé and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland are two generational mega-stars who figure to always be in the mix of transfer window intrigue.

Not making the list: Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala, who in fairness, had some tough competition in all the attacking spots. At the ten was City’s Phil Foden, another sparkling talent with a few more years’ of seasoning helping to buttress his current valuations.

In total, it’s a whopping €1.2 billion sum for the eleven players. What did you make of the list?