Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich and Inter Milan looking at defender swap?; Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City embroiled in battle for Josko Gvardiol; FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United among frontrunners for BVB’s Youssoufa Moukoko; and MORE!

At one point, Bayern Munich was rumored to have interest in Denzel Dumfries — prior to the Dutchman’s move from PSV Eindhoven to Inter Milan in August of 2021.

Now, there is an absolutely bizarre rumor linking Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in what would act as a pseudo-swap of outside defenders.

Bizarre (and unlikely), right?

The details would see Dumfries move to Bayern Munich, while Noussair Mazraoui would head to Italy:

Inter could sign Bayern Munich wingback Noussair Mazraoui as a replacement for Denzel Dumfries should the Dutchman depart. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the 25-year-old could reappear on the Nerazzurri’s radar particularly if Bayern are to move for Dumfries. There is no shortage of transfer interest in Dumfries, with Bayern reportedly considering entering the race alongside Manchester United and Chelsea and the Nerazzurri asking for €60 million. If the Bavarians do move for the 26-year-old, then Inter could look to bring in Mazraoui the other way. The Moroccan only made the switch to Bayern this summer on a free transfer from Ajax, but could find his role in the team limited if the German champions were to also sign Dumfries.

This seems unfathomable right now, especially for Bayern Munich, which just brought in Mazraoui.

Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, and Manchester City have emerged as the leaders in the clubhouse to sign RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol, who made himself a star during Croatia’s run at the World Cup in Qatar:

Josko Gvardiol has become the top transfer target for all of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City following his World Cup performances.

It does not seem like Leipzig is ready to part ways with Gvardiol just yet. Perhaps — given the club’s uncertain finances — Leipzig would consider a sale during the summer, but even that feels kind of quick for the defender, who just inked a contract extension.

Ah, the holidays — a time to appreciate everything that has happened over the course of a particular year.

We will do a little bit of that a whole lot of Bayern Munich talk on this episode, so why not get right to it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

The latest on Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation. Who will replace Manuel Neuer...Alexander Nübel? Sven Ulreich? Yann Sommer? The Bavarians are trying to get this all resolved quickly.

Joshua Kimmich’s likely move to being captain and that story about his altercation at the World Cup in Qatar.

The rise of Arijon Ibrahimović and the potential loan of Paul Wanner.

The latest on Bayern Munich’s striker search.

What Bayern Munich should ask Santa Claus for?

A thank you to the Bavarian Podcast Works listeners.

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko is drawing interest from FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC, and Manchester United:

Borussia Dortmund sensation and Germany international Youssoufa Moukoko has issued a defiant message declaring that he won’t be pressured into making any kind of decision on his club future. As things stand, Moukoko is out of contract at the Signal Iduna Park in the summer of next year, which has in turn put a number of European football’s biggest sides on high alert that a forward of the youngster’s capability could be available on the cheap in the upcoming windows. Spanish giants Barcelona are one of the sides that have been touted as potential suitors for Moukoko, with the Dortmund star viewed as exactly the kind of signing the Blaugrana should be making given the Catalan outfits perilous financial position. Barcelona are not the only club keen on prying him away from Dortmund, with a trio of Premier League behemoths in Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all keeping tabs on Moukoko’s situation.

There were some reports circulating yesterday that Moukoko agreed to join Barca, but that news (like the tweet below for example) was almost certainly nonsense:

Bayern Munich has had a lot going on off the pitch lately, including transfer rumors, potential scouting options, contract extensions, and the curious case of one Benjamin Bottom Pavard. When the rest of BFW is busy celebrating and enjoying Christmas and you all are having a good time in the comfort of your homes, I have tried to crank out a podcast to give you Bayern fanatics a little something to listen to if you’re in need of Bayern coverage or mild entertainment.

And yes, that is me referring to myself in the third person on the dek, something I occasionally like doing.

Without waffling for much longer, here are the major talking points in the podcast:

Christmas greetings

Neuer’s replacement and potential goalkeeper replacement options

Why Alexander Nübel deserves his shot

Bayern Munich’s youngsters, with a focus on Mathys Tel

How these youngins are unfazed by the spotlight and performing admirably

Some speculation about the formations Nagelsmann could potentially employ in the Rückrunde

Contract extensions on the horizon

Benjamin Pavard on the move?

Chelsea defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante is drawing interest from Al-Nassr (future teammate with Cristiano Ronaldo?), FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain: