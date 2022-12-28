BFW Midseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Defender

Bayern Munich’s defense had some tremendous moments in the Hinrunde and only allowed 20 goals in 24 games across all competitions.

Manuel Neuer was very good, as was center-back/left-back Lucas Hernandez. Unfortunately for Bayern Munich, neither player will be available for the second half of the season.

It did not end there, however. Dayot Upamecano was tremendous and Benjamin Pavard was excellent at both right-back and center-back. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt turned in quite a few stallar performances as well.

Alphonso Davies had sone up-and-down moments, but were his ups good enough to outweigh his lapses? Even Noussair Mazraoui, depsite not playing a ton, turned in some great efforts.

What about Josip Stanišić? Eh, there just was not enough there to put him on the list.

But who was the best defender? Take a look at the list of candidates and tell us.

The BFW Committee has come up with the following list of nominees.

Poll Who was Bayern Munich’s best defender during the Hinrunde? Lucas Hernandez

Dayot Upamecano

Benjamin Pavard

Matthijs de Ligt

Manuel Neuer

Alphonso Davies

Noussair Mazraoui vote view results 37% Lucas Hernandez (29 votes)

40% Dayot Upamecano (31 votes)

2% Benjamin Pavard (2 votes)

7% Matthijs de Ligt (6 votes)

0% Manuel Neuer (0 votes)

10% Alphonso Davies (8 votes)

1% Noussair Mazraoui (1 vote) 77 votes total Vote Now

The BFW Midseason Breakdown is a mid-year look at where Bayern Munich stands as a squad and also at which players have stood out (one way or the other). Chime in with your vote!