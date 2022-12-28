Bayern Munich Alumni: Robert Lewandowski explains how Xavi is different as manager for FC Barcelona

Former Bayern Munich star and current FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has enjoyed the opportunity to play under some of the best minds in football during his career.

Jurgen Klopp, Jupp Heynckes, Carlo Ancelotti, and Hansi Flick all represented managers who helped the Polish star evolve into one of the game’s great strikers.

While Lewandowski did not necessarily see eye-to-eye with Julian Nagelsmann during their only year together in Bavaria, the Poland international has not had that issue with Xavi at Camp Nou. In fact, Lewandowski is eager to learn from the Spaniard.

“He knows what we have to do and even though he doesn’t have much experience everything he’s had in his amazing career as a player I think helps him improve,” Lewandowski said (as captured by Barca Universal). “Every coach is different and I don’t like to compare them. I have been fortunate enough to be under the leadership of the best in the world and now under Xavi to try completely new things. He explains everything and every player knows exactly the reasons for doing the things we have to do.”

Lewandowski is still doing what he does best — score. So far this season, the 34-year-old has 18 goals and four assists in 19 games across all competitions for FC Barcelona and as he becomes more comfortable with Xavi’s tactics and coaching style, we should see an even bigger impact from the veteran scorer.