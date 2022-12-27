Report: Bayern Munich and Lucas Hernandez agree to a contract extension

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, Bayern Munich and Lucas Hernandez have agreed to a contract extension. The Frenchman, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury sustained during the World Cup, has an existing contract which expired in 2024. This new deal would apparently keep him at the club until 2027.

While yet to be confirmed by German sources, most reports this past month have said that Bayern want to extend Lucas despite his injury. The club believes that the Frenchman can make a full recovery, and his performances before the World Cup were nothing short of world class.

This wouldn't be the first time Bayern have shown faith in a player by extending them during a long injury layoff. Both Thiago Alcantara and Kingsley Coman got that courtesy earlier in their careers, and also Holger Badstuber before them. It's part of the club's ethos to support players during difficult times.

Of course, there is also the question of sunk costs. Lucas is the most expensive Bayern transfer of all time, and the club's bosses (especially Brazzo) desperately want him to be a success. But is extending him really the right call? He's been injured for most of his career at Bayern, with the ACL being the latest in a long line of problems with his knee.

Then again, Lucas is still relatively young for a defender, and his performances when he has been fit are nothing short of spectacular. Who can forget his shutdown of Neymar and Mbappe in the game vs PSG in 2021, or the time he pocketed Robert Lewandowski vs Barcelona earlier in the year? A defender like Lucas can make a difference in the Champions League ... if he stays fit.

In the end, it seems like a risk that Bayern are willing to take.