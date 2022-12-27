Report: Real Madrid to make strong play for Alphonso Davies; Bayern Munich to fight for Canadian star

According to a report from AS, Real Madrid has made Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies its top priority transfer signing for 2024.

With his contract set to expire in 2025, Madrid is targeting the final year of Davies’ contract for its strike:

Real Madrid are keen to sign Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies in 18 months’ time, AS understands. Following the recent capture of Brazilian starlet Endrick, who is due to join Madrid when he turns 18 in summer 2024, Los Blancos continue to scour the market for further fresh blood. Davies, 22, has been identified as a target who could be brought in during the same close-season period. Madrid were impressed by Davies’ displays in Qatar. There were few doubts about his ability to perform on the biggest stage, given that he had already established himself as one of the globe’s best left-backs, but the leadership he showed at the tournament is indicative of the kind of personality that will fit in well in the high-pressure environment at the Bernabéu.

How does Real Madrid plan on luring Davies away from Bavaria? With an offer that will exceed nine figures:

Madrid’s strategy for luring the Ghana-born star to Spain is one the club have routinely followed in recent years. As was the case with previous signings such as Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard, Los Merengues plan to swoop for Davies when he has 12 months left on his contract, allowing club president Florentino Pérez to negotiate a knockdown fee for a player who would currently cost at least €100m to prise from Bayern’s clutches.

Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), issued a response to the AS story indicating that Bayern Munich has no plans to let Davies leave...but will the Bavarians have a choice? That part remains to be seen:

Alphonso Davies is definitely not for sale for Bayern, amid rumours from Spain of Real Madrid interest. Like with all their young key players, Bayern’s goal is to extend Davies’ contract beyond 2025 to avoid any risk of losing him.

Bayern Munich’s will undoubtedly want to keep Davies, but Real Madrid will likely be among the clubs seeking to bring in the left-back. It will not be easy, but the Bavarians do have a strong track record of keeping the players that they want to keep.