Liverpool inks one-time Bayern Munich target in transfer shocker

At one point, PSV Eindhoven attacker and World Cup star Cody Gakpo was on the radar of Bayern Munich. Similar in skill-set to several other players on the roster in Bavaria, however, Bayern Munich moved on from Gakpo.

For weeks, Manchester United was considered the odds-on favorite to land the Dutchman, with Real Madrid and Newcastle United also in the running, In what could really only be describe as a transfer stunner, though, Liverpool FC stormed in to snare the 23-year-old.

What a gift for Juregn Klopp:

Cody Gakpo to Liverpool, here we go! The deal has been signed between the two clubs #LFC



Gakpo will travel to England in the next days to undergo medical tests and then sign the contract. pic.twitter.com/tmWJh68WQV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022

Minutes after Fabrizio Romano tweeted out the information above, PSV Eindhoven released a statement via its Twitter account:

PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.



The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. — PSV (@PSV) December 26, 2022

While there was no official word on a transfer fee, we can assume it will be a massive haul for PSV — as indicated in the club’s formal announcement:

PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. Both clubs are not making any announcements about the transfer fee. “But this is a record transfer for PSV,” said general manager Marcel Brands. PSV management completed the negotiations on Boxing Day and gave Gakpo permission to travel to England.

At the time this post was written, Liverpool had not yet released a formal statement on the move.