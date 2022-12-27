Bayern Munich Alumni: Philipp Lahm picks Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham over Jamal Musiala as Bundesliga player of 2022

Former Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm was put on the spot by Bundesliga.com when the site asked him who was the player of the year for 2022 in Germany.

Surprisingly (or maybe not), Lahm selected Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham as his man of the hour...err, year.

“That’s always difficult to answer. In a year like this, of course, there must be a bit of World Cup in the mix. I think, if there is one to choose, I’d have to say Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, who has developed very well so far. He is a crucial player at BVB,” said Lahm. “Also, Jamal Musiala, who especially in 2022/23 so far has [been crucial] in almost all games for Bayern Munich. He also had three good games at the World Cup. I would say those are the [standout] players because others have also struggled a bit. When I think of Bayer Leverkusen, who played a very good second half of 2021/22, but then started to struggle in the new season, the balance just didn’t seem right. Leipzig also experienced a few difficult games and weeks at the beginning of the current season. Of course, it has to be said that Christopher Nkunku, in particular, had a great year but unfortunately got injured towards the end and was therefore unable to travel to the World Cup.”

Musiala has certainly been a standout so far this season as he has morphed into one of Bayern Munich’s most important player for this campaign. Should he continue this upward trend, maybe he can win Lahm over if he is asked a different version of this question in June.