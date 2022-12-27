Back home, eh? Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies does puck drop in Edmonton

Bayern Munich left-back and Canadian international Alphonso Davies is enjoying his break after Canada’s elimination from the World Cup in Qatar.

Specifically, Davies headed back home to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for the holidays and was able to do the puck drop ahead of the Oilers game against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday December 23rd:

Fresh off a World Cup appearance, Edmonton product and bonafide @CanadaSoccerEN and @FCBayernEN superstar @AlphonsoDavies is back in his hometown and cheering on the @EdmontonOilers tonight! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IPvmkZQV6d — NHL (@NHL) December 24, 2022

The Oilers ultimately dropped a 5-2 decision to the Canucks (who were famously featured getting owned by Jason Lee’s character Brodie Bruce in the 90s classic Mallrats), but we are sure that Davies had a blast anyway.

There are few sporting events better than a live NHL game. If you don’t know much about the movie Mallrats or the “View Askewniverse”, it might be worth checking out at some point.

Anyway, here is the snippet from Mallrats where Lee’s character was playing NHL ‘94 (classic video game from that era) or a reasonable facsimile for the movie:

If I recall, NHL ‘93 was the game that was being played in Swingers in another famous video game-related scene. Now that we have veered totally off-topic, here is the clip (NSFW language):

How many arguments did the “Instant Replay” feature cause in the 90s?

It is safe to say, NHL games during that period were AWESOME.