AS Monaco manager Philippe Clement insists Alexander Nübel fully focused amid Bayern Munich links

It’s still looking less likely that Alexander Nübel will be swayed to get recalled to Bayern Munich from his loan spell at AS Monaco as the former is still trying to find a replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer. Bayern has also made it clear that they want the replacement to be a long-term option for the club and they have a preference to the candidate being a German speaker, leaving Borussia Monchengladbach’s Swiss international Yann Sommer at the top of the wish list.

For Nübel, Bayern is up against the clock as AS Monaco’s season resumes next weekend in Ligue 1 with a trip to Auxerre and the keeper has been the club’s starter in between the sticks for the majority of the season. Monaco won’t want to have him leave either right before, or just after their Ligue 1 campaign resumes, especially considering they’re only three points outside of the top four in the table, sitting in 6th place just behind Lorient and Olympique Marseille.

Defender Benoît Badiashile is also linked with a potential move away from Monaco as Chelsea is highly interested in acquiring his services. However, Monaco manager Philippe Clement recently insisted that both Badiashile and Nübel are fully focused on Monaco despite both having heavy links with other clubs. “They are here in training, and they have their minds here. They’re doing everything for the team,” he said in a recent press conference, as per @iMiaSanMia.

For Clement and Monaco, they’ll be far more settled and relieved once the transfer window officially closes as long as they’re able to hang on to the pair of players, but Clement couldn’t entirely rule out either move materializing. If potential offers are suitable for all parties involved, things could still, theoretically, happen, but for now he’s only concerned with the fact that both Badiashile and Nübel are focused on Monaco and ready to help the push to get into the top four in Ligue 1. “As a coach, we’re always happy when the transfer window shuts. We’ll see. It depends on the situations, if they’re interesting for the club or not. The most important thing for me is that the players have their minds here, and that’s the case,” Clement explained.