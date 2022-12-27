Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United eyeing January move for Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; Bayern, Chelsea, United vie for Illan Meslier; Arsenal big contender for Joao Felix; Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp stumps for BVB’s Jude Bellingham; and MORE!

Manchester United could be readying a January offer to Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting:

Manchester United could revisit a move for Bayern Munich contract rebel Eric Choupo-Moting when the January window opens in a few days’ time, according to reports. The Red Devils are looking to sign a new forward after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with the club’s topscorer from last season mutually agreeing to terminate his contract following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. According to The Athletic, veteran forward Choupo-Moting – who was briefly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer – remains a target for United and they could look to exploit his contract situation. The 33-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season, meaning United can open negotiations over a pre-contract agreement from the start of January. But Bayern might be open to cashing in on the Cameroon international if it becomes clear that he will not extend his stay at the Allianz Arena, presenting United with the opportunity to secure a cut-price deal now. United may wait until the summer to bring in the veteran striker on a free transfer, with a January swoop77 for Gakpo still looking like the most likely scenario.

Manchester United does need some help, but would Bayern Munich be willing to part ways with Choupo-Moting at this point, just to make a few extra euros? I’m thinking Bayern Munich will want to keep Choupo-Moting around for the second half of the season if it means they will likely lose him for free next summer.

If Bayern Munich truly wants Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, it will have to compete with Chelsea FC, Manchester United, and maybe the young goalkeeper’s desire to stay in England:

The chase for Illan Meslier’s signature is hotting up with Man Utd, Chelsea and Bayern all named as clubs wanting to land him from Leeds. Man Utd and Tottenham have generally been viewed as the prime suitors for Meslier in recent months. According to an update from French source Media Foot, Man Utd are firmly in the race, but Spurs seem to be out of it. The report states the Red Devils, along with Prem rivals Chelsea, are ‘already on the spot’ for Meslier. Unfortunately for the duo, Bayern will now provide competition to snap him up. The German giants are searching for a new keeper following Manuel Neuer’s leg break. They like the look of Aston Villa star Emi Martinez but are also considering a move for Meslier.

Ah, the holidays — a time to appreciate everything that has happened over the course of a particular year.

We will do a little bit of that and a whole lot of Bayern Munich talk on this episode, so why not get right to it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

The latest on Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation. Who will replace Manuel Neuer...Alexander Nübel? Sven Ulreich? Yann Sommer? The Bavarians are trying to get this all resolved quickly.

Joshua Kimmich’s likely move to being captain and that story about his altercation at the World Cup in Qatar.

The rise of Arijon Ibrahimović and the potential loan of Paul Wanner.

The latest on Bayern Munich’s striker search.

What Bayern Munich should ask Santa Claus for?

A thank you to the Bavarian Podcast Works listeners.

Arsenal FC and Manchester United could be the finalists for prized Atlético de Madrid attacker Joao Felix:

Arsenal are ready to compete with Manchester United to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in January, with the two Premier League sides leading the charge for his signature on a six-month loan deal.

According to a report from Sport journalist David Bernabeu Reverter, FC Barcelona might still be in place for Felix, too, but finances are always an issue for the Catalans:

Joan Laporta is a massive fan of Joao Felix as well and wants to bring the Portugal international, who was involved in talks over a swap deal for Antoine Griezmann in the past, to Barcelona as soon as possible.

Le10Sport has a report stating that Manchester United, though, is the leader in the clubhouse:

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal to sign Joao Felix, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain might be looking to make a quick swoop for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio:

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Marco Asensio, who is approaching the final six months of his contract with Real Madrid.

We at BFW all wish you a very happy, memorable Christmas from the bottom of our hearts, and we hope you’re having a good time with your family and friends. You always have a second family here at BavarianFootballWorks :)

Bayern Munich has had a lot going on off the pitch lately, including transfer rumors, potential scouting options, contract extensions, and the curious case of one Benjamin Bottom Pavard. When the rest of BFW is busy celebrating and enjoying Christmas and you all are having a good time in the comfort of your homes, I have tried to crank out a podcast to give you Bayern fanatics a little something to listen to if you’re in need of Bayern coverage or mild entertainment.

And yes, that is me referring to myself in the third person on the dek, something I occasionally like doing.

Without waffling for much longer, here are the major talking points in the podcast:

Christmas greetings

Neuer’s replacement and potential goalkeeper replacement options

Why Alexander Nübel deserves his shot

Bayern Munich’s youngsters, with a focus on Mathys Tel

How these youngins are unfazed by the spotlight and performing admirably

Some speculation about the formations Nagelsmann could potentially employ in the Rückrunde

Contract extensions on the horizon

Benjamin Pavard on the move?

Liverpool FC boss Jürgen Klopp is not really hiding how he feels about Borussia Dortmund star midfielder Jude Bellingham.

“I don’t like to talk about money when you talk about a player like him. Everyone can see he is just exceptional,” Klopp said. “If you mention to someone who has no clue about football: ‘How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?’ I don’t think anyone would get even close to his age. They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so mature. He played an exceptional World Cup. Absolutely exceptional. With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn. He is a really good player.

“What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund. Everybody knew already but I have no idea what that means for the money side of it. I really think if we all want to do him a favour then we do not talk too much about money. I mean that from an England point of view. Do not throw any hurdles in his development.”