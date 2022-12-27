BFW Midseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Midfielder

Bayern Munich’s midfield had a very interesting Hinrunde.

Joshua Kimmich’s value to the squad contined to grow as he has emerged as a future captain and perhaps one of the most integral players — if not the most integral player on the squad.

Marcel Sabitzer rebounded from a poor showing in 2021/22 and shows that he still had the skill and ability to be a starting midfielder on a top-level team. Was it enough to convince the club to keep him or will Bayern Munich move on next summer? It is hard to think about what might have happened if Sabizter was not in form when Leon Goretzka was out.

Speaking of Goretzka, when he came back from injury, he looked pretty darn good as well.

What about Ryan Gravenberch? There simply was not enough game time for him to make the list.

Who was the best midfielder? Take a look at the list of candidates and tell us.

The BFW Committee has come up with the following list of nominees.

Poll Who was Bayern Munich’s best midfielder during the Hinrunde? Joshua Kimmich

Marcel Sabitzer

Leon Goretzka vote view results 0% Joshua Kimmich (0 votes)

0% Marcel Sabitzer (0 votes)

0% Leon Goretzka (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The BFW Midseason Breakdown is a mid-year look at where Bayern Munich stands as a squad and also at which players have stood out (one way or the other). Chime in with your vote!