Report: Bayern Munich eyeing young Juventus center-back

Just last week, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić indicated that the club was set defensively and would not be pursuing RB Leizpig center-back Josko Gvardiol or any other central defenders in January.

A report captured by Abendzeitung, however, states that the Bavarians might be looking at defenders for the future, just maybe not necessarily next month. Per the German outlet, Bayern Munich is keeping a very close on 17-year-old Juventus center-back Dean Huijsen, a Dutch youth international:

FC Bayern has apparently kept an eye on Dean Huijsen from Juventus Turin. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the record champions are among a number of top clubs that are watching the 17-year-old central defender more closely. The young Dutchman is considered one of the greatest central defender talents in Europe and is tied to Juventus until 2024. The Bianconeri would like to extend the contract as soon as Huijsen comes of age in April next year and can therefore also sign a professional contract. Despite his young age, the Dutch U18 international already has an impressive overall package. Huijsen is 1.95 meters tall, has both feet and is a huge goal threat for a defender. This season he has scored six goals in 14 games for Juventus U19s in all competitions.

Bayern Munich does have some interesting defensive prospects on campus, but Huijsen seems to have caught the Rekordmeister’s eye.