Bavarian Podcast Works S5E26 (Christmas Special): Christmas cheer, Neuer’s replacement, Bayern youngsters dominating, contract extensions, AND MORE!

MERRY CHRISTMAS, FOLKS!

We at BFW all wish you a very happy, memorable Christmas from the bottom of our hearts, and we hope you’re having a good time with your family and friends. You always have a second family here at BavarianFootballWorks :)

Bayern Munich has had a lot going on off the pitch lately, including transfer rumors, potential scouting options, contract extensions, and the curious case of one Benjamin Bottom Pavard. When the rest of BFW is busy celebrating and enjoying Christmas and you all are having a good time in the comfort of your homes, I have tried to crank out a podcast to give you Bayern fanatics a little something to listen to if you’re in need of Bayern coverage or mild entertainment.

And yes, that is me referring to myself in the third person on the dek, something I occasionally like doing.

Without waffling for much longer, here are the major talking points in the podcast:

Christmas greetings

Neuer’s replacement and potential goalkeeper replacement options

Why Alexander Nübel deserves his shot

Bayern Munich’s youngsters, with a focus on Mathys Tel

How these youngins are unfazed by the spotlight and performing admirably

Some speculation about the formations Nagelsmann could potentially employ in the Rückrunde

Contract extensions on the horizon

Benjamin Pavard on the move?

