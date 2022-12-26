KIT LEAK: Bayern Munich’s new training kit is here

After a cramped schedule followed by the World Cup, Bayern Munich and club football will finally return in January after the holidays. With the new year, comes the new training kit. The 2023 kit has been leaked and going by initial looks, its hard to come to a conclusion about its design (Footy Headlines and @iMiaSanMia).

The current training shirt with its arrow head design is fairly likable. With the new kit however, the certainty of whether it is poor or whether it could grow on a person is evasive. The colors are a welcome red-blue combo that Bayern has rocked before(2014-15 season). While the colors are similar to the 2014/15 kit, the design is completely different. The blue and white accents in the flanks aren’t doing much. The shoulder stripes could have looked better had they used either blue or white on the red base instead of slapping them all together and turning it into a christmas pastry. Having said that, there is a simple and clean look about it, which one could grow into and blur its weird(maybe even unfinished) touches.

While this screams tennis gear rather than footy gear to me, design however, is very subjective, so do let us know what you think about it and thanks for reading.