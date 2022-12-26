Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has hope for 2023; Can Erling Haaland help bring BVB’s Jude Bellingham to Manchester City?; Real Madrid back in on PSG’s Kylian Mbappe; Jerome Boateng out at Lyon?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has had quite a run at the helm of the squad since taking over for the 2021/22 season.

With so many positives so far this season, the bossman wanted to take some time to reflect on where things stand and where they might be going.

“I think we played some outstanding football in the first half of the season despite a little dip in form. We celebrated great games in the league, Pokal,and Champions League. I wish you a Merry Christmas and happy new year. Hopefully we can celebrate the maximum number of titles together,” Nagelsmann said.

Without Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer, things certainly will not be easy for the boys in Bavaria, but there is still more than enough talent to make things very interesting.

Manchesters City is emerging as a serious contender for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham...and it has a secret weapon in Erling Haaland to hopefully (for City) help them close the deal:

Now the Sun reported again that ManCity firmly believes in winning the race - and names Pep Guardiola as the decisive factor because the BVB star supposedly wants to work with the coach. According to the newspaper, a big argument for going to Manchester and even ignoring an offer of more than 100 million euros from Real is the reunion with Erling Haaland, Bellingham’s buddy from the Dortmund days. Whatever it may be in the end: The black and yellow can sit back and relax because the Englishman is still tied until 2025 and has no exit clause. Logically, there is no shortage of interested parties : Whether Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea or PSG - the top clubs are vying for the 19-year-old in rows. According to SPORT1 information , Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC are in pole position in courting Bellingham – even if the Reds coach, asked about a possible winter transfer from Bellingham , recently said: “In January? I’m the wrong person to answer that question.” A warm rain of money in this never-ending betting beckons in any case.

Ah, the holidays — a time to appreciate everything that has happened over the course of a particular year.

We will do a little bit of that a whole lot of Bayern Munich talk on this episode, so why not get right to it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

The latest on Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation. Who will replace Manuel Neuer...Alexander Nübel? Sven Ulreich? Yann Sommer? The Bavarians are trying to get this all resolved quickly.

Joshua Kimmich’s likely move to being captain and that story about his altercation at the World Cup in Qatar.

The rise of Arijon Ibrahimović and the potential loan of Paul Wanner.

The latest on Bayern Munich’s striker search.

What Bayern Munich should ask Santa Claus for?

A thank you to the Bavarian Podcast Works listeners.

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng’s tenure at Olympique Lyon could be at the end of the line:

Was that it for Jérôme Boateng at Olympique Lyon? As Footmercato reports, the former star player of FC Bayern is about to leave the traditional French club. According to the report, Boateng is to be given up early this winter and removed from the payroll – on a free transfer and regardless of a contract that runs until the summer of 2023. The first talks between Boateng’s advisors and an unnamed interested party have already been held, it is said. The 34-year-old has only played 31 competitive games for Olympique since moving from Munich in 2021 and has only made four appearances this season.

Boateng gave Europe a final run with Lyon, so now — if this story is true — it makes you wonder if Boateng will take a run at MLS next?

The on again, off again rumors linking Real Madrid to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe appear to be back on again:

Real Madrid’s declared goal of signing Kylian Mbappé failed last summer. The Frenchman remained at PSG and secured a hefty contract. It rained powerful criticism from Spain. Real President Florentino Perez also allowed himself a dig. “He has to regret that he didn’t come,” he said after the decision. But now things could start moving again. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Real should get back in position to sign the record goalscorer in the World Cup final. The chances shouldn’t be that bad. Finally, before the World Cup, a media report caused a sensation that PSG had created trolls to criticize Mbappé . The club denied it, but the superstar spoke clear criticism. Rumor has it that the Frenchman is even thinking about a move in winter. His ex-club has to strike for real legend Guti. “I think Mbappé is a player made for Real and if he wants to achieve what Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have achieved, he has to play at Real Madrid because he won’t be able to at PSG,” explained the former Spain international who is “angry” because the top striker is not playing in Madrid. Striker legend Wayne Rooney also sees it this way: “PSG is a big club, but I think Mbappé has done everything he has to do in Ligue 1. If he wants to reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo, he has to go to Manchester United or Real Madrid.” However, it is questionable whether the Sheikh Club wants to let him go before the end of his contract in 2024. Especially since Mbappé, according to PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi, should be very happy in Paris, as the Gazzetta dello Sport quotes from a conversation with him.

No Bayern Munich players walked out of Qatar with championship medal, but that does not mean the World Cup was uneventful or not worthwhile.

The tournament was a fun, rollicking, and sometimes unpredictable affair that ultimately saw Lionel Messi finalize his case to be known as the G.O.A.T., France make an unbelievable comeback in the finale led by its own superstar, Kylian Mbappe, and most pertinent here, Germany flail and fail its way home far earlier than it should have.

We dusted off former BFW podcaster/writer and current Daily Mail scribe Jake Fenner for a special edition to talk about the tourney’s big happenings. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the fantastic finale — and why Argentina deserved to win.

Lionel Messi’s strong claim to being the best ever.

Kylian Mbappe’s growth as a leader.

Germany’s massive flame out, where things go from here, and why some fans might have missed Timo Werner.

Schalke 04 is hoping it can land SC Freiburg defender Keven Schlotterbeck:

After only nine points from the first 15 games and 18th place in the table, Schalke is looking for reinforcements - especially for the defence. As the image reports, the royal blues are said to have kept an eye on the brother of a BVB star. Keven Schlotterbeck does not get the chance he wanted in Freiburg under coach Christian Streich and probably wants to leave the Breisgau team in winter. “I just want to be back on the football pitch and play football. That’s why it’s also an option for me to switch to another club and get playing time. I am in contact with those responsible at SC Freiburg and ultimately I hope that together we will find a good solution for my situation,” he explained in an interview with Transfermarkt . But Schalke aren’t the only club looking into Nico Schlotterbeck’s older bigger brother. Mainz, Nuremberg and VfL Bochum are said to have expressed their interest in the central defender. “He is a player that we know and who recently expressed his wish to change. Of course we talk about him internally - as well as about other names,” emphasized VfL coach Thomas Letsch. Schalke have already strengthened their defense with Niklas Tauer , who was loaned out from FSV Mainz 05 for a year and a half. But apparently it shouldn’t stay that way.

Every now again we see stories that Bayern Munich is interested in FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but that move seems like a true longshot. However, De Jong transferring to Manchester United seems a whole lot more likely and could be on the Red Devils’ agenda for 2023: