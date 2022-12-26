Cesc Fabregas shows appreciation to Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala on Twitter

For Bayern Munich and German football fans, Jamal Musiala is a young talent that needs absolutely no introduction, but even the rest of the footballing world is starting to get more familiarized with one of the biggest names in the Bundesliga. He’s burst onto the scene over the course of the past two and a half seasons for both Bayern and the German national team, but many outside of the Bundesliga realm didn’t even know who he was, but he’s not starting to get the recognition he so desperately deserves.

Former Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas recently took to Twitter during a bit of a question and answer segment to reveal his admiration of Musiala. A user asked who he felt was the best young player in football at the moment, too which Fabregas answered Musiala. “I really like Musiala from Bayern Munich. Too talent, intelligent and it looks like he has great determination,” Fabregas wrote.

I really like Musiala from Bayern Munich. Too talent, intelligent and it looks like he has great determination. https://t.co/JnoW7Kp9H9 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 22, 2022

For Bayern and German football fans, Fabregas is essentially just stating the obvious here, but his recognition is indicative of the fact that Musiala’s name is now being mentioned on more of a global stage, which is something he thoroughly deserved. Better yet, Musiala himself doesn’t seem to let any of that noise from the outside get to his head in terms of making his ego any bigger; he simply puts his head down and does what he does, not letting any of the pressure get to him. That’s part of what makes him so promising, and he’s already tallied a total of 12 goals and 10 assists from 22 appearances across all competitions.

Of course, there was some controversy when Barcelona’s Pedri won the Kopa trophy at the most recent Ballon d’Or awards ceremony over Musiala, as well as the Golden Boy award, but Musiala has not let that slow him down. For some, it reinforces the argument that the Bundesliga doesn’t get enough global respect, but it’s more telling that Musiala doesn’t let that type of stuff distract him from his performance, especially at such a young age.