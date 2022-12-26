BFW Midseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Attacker

Bayern Munich attack did some fantastic things at times while operating in a few different formations.

Nagelsball has resulted in a very dangerous attack that has produced 82 goals in 24 games across all competitions. At different points, a vairety of players have been fantatsic in leading the attack and it has appeared to be dominant on most occassions.

Jamal Musiala has perhaps been the best of the lot, but Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane have been very good at times, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting finished the Hinrunde on an excellent note.

But who was the best attacker? Take a look at the list of candidates and tell us.

The BFW Committee has come up with the following list of nominees.

Poll Who was Bayern Munich’s Best Attacker during the Hinrunde? Jamal Musiala

Thomas Müller

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Leroy Sané

Sadio Mané

Serge Gnabry

Kingsley Coman vote view results 67% Jamal Musiala (36 votes)

0% Thomas Müller (0 votes)

13% Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (7 votes)

11% Leroy Sané (6 votes)

7% Sadio Mané (4 votes)

0% Serge Gnabry (0 votes)

0% Kingsley Coman (0 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

The BFW Midseason Breakdown is a mid-year look at where Bayern Munich stands as a squad and also at which players have stood out (one way or the other). Chime in with your vote!