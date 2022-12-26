New Bayern Munich II signing Taichi Fukui dreams of winning the World Cup

Back in September, the 18-year-old Taichi Fukui signed on the dotted line to confirm a move to Bayern Munich and play for the reserve side until 2025. Due to the signing occurring outside of the summer transfer window, though, the young Japanese midfielder had to wait until the January transfer window in 2023 to officially complete the move to Bayern II coach Holger Seitz’s men. But the wait will soon be over and Fukui is raring to go and prove himself.

Fukui spoke about his excitement and his extraordinary ambitions, as captured by japantimes.co. One of the headline worthy quotes include Fukui talking about how he is “preparing myself to achieve my dream of winning the World Cup.”

Key to this seems to be his ability to consistently want new challenges and improve himself, as this overseas move to the Bavarian giants’ youth team proves.

“I don’t like losing, so I have to jump to the world stage. I want to become a player who makes my team win games.”

Having already absolved three League Cup games and a J-League appearance, Fukui is making progress towards his goals, even if they are currently far away. For now, his progress with Bayern II will be exciting for all to watch.