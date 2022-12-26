Next-Gen Germany: Bayern Munich’s Emirhan Demircan courted by DFB

Another Bayern Munich youth talent is working his way up through the ranks. Seventeen-year-old winger Emirhan Demircan is featuring for the U-19 men’s squad this season, and the DFB is watching his future with great interest.

Already capped for Turkey in the U-17 ranks, Demircan is now the subject of a brewing battle between Germany and Turkey for a commitment to the senior team — as outlined in a report from Sport1:

It will also be exciting to see how things continue at club level for the 17-year-old, who is one of Bayern’s most gifted talents of 2005. According to SPORT1 information, a club from abroad is already enticing him with a professional contract, and other clubs are also showing interest. Demircan impresses with his technique and speed, so that his qualities come into their own on the flanks.

To be called one of the top talents at Säbener Straße from the class of 2005 is no small thing — others in this category are Paul Wanner, Arijon Ibrahimović, Noel Aseko Nkili, and Tarek Buchmann.

As the report also notes, Demircan wouldn’t be the first player that Germany and Turkey have fought over. Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan and ex-Arsenal FC maestro Mesut Özil both starred for the German national team over the years, while others like Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Borussia Dortmund’s Salih Özcan represent Turkey.

Demircan has a contract expiring next summer. If an extension isn’t secured, his next steps won’t necessarily be taken in Bavaria — but if the DFB have their way, it sounds like he still may have a future in what is for now Hansi Flick’s national team.

After a dismal Men’s World Cup in 2022, the eyes of the DFB are already looking at the road ahead. Could Demircan be a part of that future?