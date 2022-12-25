 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich invite youth prospect Eyüp Aydin to the Doha training camp

Yet another expiring contract, yet another desperate maneuver.

By Frank Mo
/ new
Germany U16 v Colombia U16 - UEFA Development Tournament

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau, Eyüp Aydin will “get his chance with the senior team.” In the short term, this means that the wonderkid, currently in Bayern II’s ranks, would be invited to the Doha training camp to train with the Nagelsmann’s men throughout January.

After that, negotiations for the extension of Aydin’s contract would commence. The talented youngster’s contract expires in about six months’ time in June of 2023, leaving Aydin on the precipice of leaving. Bayern has completely ruled out a January move and would seemingly love to lock Aydin down long term.

The maneuver of inviting a player into first team training is reminiscent the strategy Bayern used to convinced Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimović down to long term contracts and is set to be repeated with Aydin. But it seems to have worked so far. Let’s see if it will be the same with Eyüp Aydin.

