Report: Bayern Munich toying with idea of playing two strikers

Another week, another story about Julian Nagelsmann contemplating a formation change.

The most recent news comes from Tz journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), who are reporting that Bayern Munich is considering playing a formation that would feature two strikers — Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel:

Internally, a variant with a front two of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel in the second half of the season is considered possible. Choupo as #9, while Tel is seen by the people in charge as second striker.

So what would it look like? A 4-4-2? A 3-5-2? A 3-4-1-2 like Nagelsmann used to play at RB Leipzig?

Who knows, but it does appear that the rumors stating that Nagelsmann had settled on using a 4-2-3-1 might have been premature.

The other interesting part of the news was how the Bayern Munich higher-ups view Tel. If Tel is not a true striker and viewed more as a second striker or attacking midfielder, where does that leave his future in the organizational pecking order?

Those are questions for another day, but this will be one more subplot to observe during the Rückrunde.