Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies named Canada Soccer Player of the Year

It feels like Davies will keep winning these in perpetuity.

RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Supercup 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

To the surprise of almost no one, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has won the 2022 Canada Men’s Soccer Player of the Year award. It’s his fourth time winning it in five years, which is quite impressive for a 22-year-old. Then again it’s hardly surprising, as Davies is probably the best in the world at his position, and already boasts an enviable trophy cabinet at his age.

In the announcement post, Canada Soccer emphasized Davies’ performances for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League, as well as him scoring the first goal for Canada at a World Cup. While Jonathan Herdman’s side failed to progress to the next round, they gave a good account of themselves in a group that included two semi-finalists and a top-5 nation in Belgium.

Since Davies managed to establish himself at Bayern, he’s practically had a monopoly on these Canada Soccer awards — no one can even challenge him. Can he beat the record that Christine Sinclair holds in women’s football? Maybe, but it’s too early to say.

