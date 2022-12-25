Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala is always seeking to improve

Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala can look at his play this season and be happy — but not satisfied.

“I’m happy with my performances this season, even though there are things I can improve. There are moments in the game where I’m not really there or I make simple wrong passes. I want to work on that,” Musiala recently told kicker’s Frank Linkesh (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Compared to last season’s performances, I think I developed well and made a good start to the season. I always try to work on myself. I reflected on things with the coach and myself. In addition, I’m playing in a more attacking position than last season. Now I found my position where I’m really comfortable. I also found a rhythm that I take from game to game.”

Musiala wants to continue to work on his finishing, which he did struggle with at that World Cup in Qatar.

“My finishing was already good, but I still worked hard on it in order to be as efficient as possible. I worked mostly with our assistant coach Dino Toppmöller after training. I’m now more often in goal scoring positions. I also worked on my body to be fit and stable,” Musiala remarked.

In the end, Musiala feels like these kinds of self-assessments — even when critical — can help him evolve as a player.

“It’s hard for me to be happy with myself after a game. There are always situations which I can solve in a better way. This mindset has accompanied me almost my whole life,” Musiala said.