Daily Schmankerl: A holiday message from BFW; Real Madrid gives up on Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala; Juventus sees opening for Benjamin Pavard; PSG makes decision on Kylian Mbappe and wants Marcus Rashford; Spurs lead on Adrien Rabiot; and MORE!

We know you are all here for the latest Bayern Munich news, but allow us to digress for a bit for a special holiday message in this Schmankerl.

I personally would like to thank all of the talented writers and award-winning podcasters that help keep this site running from day-to-day. We are striving to be the best Bayern Munich-related site in the world and this staff works extremely hard to help us get to that goal.

I’d also like to thank you — the BFW community — for supporting us and being the absolute biggest reason this sit is fun to come to every day. Even when we disagree, it’s civil (for the most part!).

Whatever you celebrate — and even if you don’t celebrate anything at all — enjoy this time, stick with BFW, and just know you are appreciated.

If all you wanted for Christmas was moreal defeat for Real Madrid, you are in luck. Los Blancos have come to the reality that they will not be able to sign Jamal Musiala away from Bayern Munich:

La Liga champions Real Madrid are reportedly unlikely to secure the services of 19-year-old German international Jamal Musiala. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Jamal Musiala is an impossible dream for Real Madrid. The reigning La Liga champions view the 19-year-old Bayern Munich prodigy as a potential successor to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. But he will unlikely depart from the Allianz Arena next year. Musiala has also emerged on the radars of Premier League bigwigs like Liverpool and Manchester United. But the report claims that the teenage sensation is an impossible dream for Real Madrid. That is because he will likely remain at Bayern Munich beyond the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich has been very clear and very consistent about Musiala: The club has zero plans of letting him leave — and is already trying to give him a raise and extend his contract again, just one year after reaching an agreement on an extension.

Clearly, the Moose is not getting loose for quite a while.

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly going to make an all-out push to sign Manchester Uniuted star Marcus Rashford:

The signing of Marcus Rashford is fast becoming a priority for PSG as they look to bolster their attacking line. However, that task has been made harder by Manchester United triggering an extension clause in his contract.

Ah, the holidays — a time to appreciate everything that has happened over the course of a particular year.

We will do a little bit of that and a whole lot of Bayern Munich talk on this episode, so why not get right to it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

The latest on Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation. Who will replace Manuel Neuer...Alexander Nübel? Sven Ulreich? Yann Sommer? The Bavarians are trying to get this all resolved quickly.

Joshua Kimmich’s likely move to being captain and that story about his altercation at the World Cup in Qatar.

The rise of Arijon Ibrahimović and the potential loan of Paul Wanner.

The latest on Bayern Munich’s striker search.

What Bayern Munich should ask Santa Claus for?

A thank you to the Bavarian Podcast Works listeners.

Juventus could be the benefactor if FC Barcelona opts to pursue Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier over Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard:

Juventus wants to sign Benjamin Pavard, and they could get an easy way to add the World Cup winner to their squad at the end of this season. Barcelona had also been keen on a move for him, and the Catalans were considered a club that could beat Juve to his signature. However, a report on Calciomercato.it reveals the Catalans have now turned their attention towards Thomas Meunier of Borussia Dortmund and will no longer pursue his signature. This means Juve can now make a move for Pavard and take him to the Allianz Stadium as early as next month.

FC Barcelona, Juventus, Chelsea FC, and several other clubs are all interested Pavard, who has not made any inclination that he wants to stay with Bayern Munich for next season.

Could both Pavard and Marcel Sabizter move to Juventus next season?

At one point, Adrien Rabiot was firmly on Bayern Munich’s transfer radar, but a poor attitude and some mom drama (not the same kind of mom drama we’ve heard about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson) put Rabiot off Bayern’s path.

Now with Juventus, Rabiot is coming off of a very strong World Cup and Tottenham Hotspur appears ready to bring him in: him in:

Tottenham are ahead in the chase to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus following an impressive World Cup campaign with France.

No Bayern Munich players walked out of Qatar with championship medal, but that does not mean the World Cup was uneventful or not worthwhile.

The tournament was a fun, rollicking, and sometimes unpredictable affair that ultimately saw Lionel Messi finalize his case to be known as the G.O.A.T., France make an unbelievable comeback in the finale led by its own superstar, Kylian Mbappe, and most pertinent here, Germany flail and fail its way home far earlier than it should have.

We dusted off former BFW podcaster/writer and current Daily Mail scribe Jake Fenner for a special edition to talk about the tourney’s big happenings. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the fantastic finale — and why Argentina deserved to win.

Lionel Messi’s strong claim to being the best ever.

Kylian Mbappe’s growth as a leader.

Germany’s massive flame out, where things go from here, and why some fans might have missed Timo Werner.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund reporteldy lost out to Manchester City for NYCFC left-back Christian McFarlane:

NYCFC talent Christian McFarlane has signed new long term contract, it’s now done after he rejected German clubs approaches to stay at City Group #NYCFC



Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, among clubs monitoring McFarlane for the future. pic.twitter.com/mwJZuVj4Ab — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain has no plans of selling Kylian Mbappe this winter (why would they?):