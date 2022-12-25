Germany suffers another blow as the country drops in FIFA World Rankings

An obligatory FIFA World Rankings update followed the Qatar World Cup that has just passed and, rather predictably, Germany dropped in these rankings. After a frankly rancid World Cup tournament, which included a late collapse in a 2-1 defeat to Japan, attacking impotence in a 1-1 draw to Spain and a late, scrappy 4-2 win over Costa Rica, Germany were eliminated in the group stages. And the rankings reflected this, dropping Germany down from 11th place down to 14th place.

On top of the world and up to second in the #FIFARanking



Here's how the top 10 nations look after #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 22, 2022

FIFA World Rankings have always been a little strange-how have Belgium ended up in 4th place, especially after also getting ousted during the group stage of the World Cup — but when one looks at Germany’s position, it’s quite embarrassing.

14th place is shameful for a four-time World Cup winning nation, especially seeing that even the USMNT have made it above the Germans. But it a shame Germany will need to endure and use as motivation for the 2024 European Championship, in order to bounce back.