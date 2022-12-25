BFW Midseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Improved Player

Bayern Munch saw quite a few players up their performances in the Hinrunde.

You could look at the rapid development of attacker Jamal Musiala, who has been asked to play a number of different roles during the season, or maybe midfieder Marcel Sabitzer, who had an abysmal 2021/22 campaign, but has rebounded to show that he is still a world class -caliber player.

What about Dayot Upamecano’s growth at center-back or Benjamin Pavard’s consistently strong showings at both right-back and center-back? Needless to say, there are plenty of players who could stake a claim to this category.

But who was the most improved? Take a look at the list of candidates and tell us.

The BFW Committee has come up with the following list of nominees.

Poll Who was Bayern Munich’s Most Improved Player during the Hinrunde? Jamal Musiala

Dayot Upamecano

Marcel Sabitzer

Benjamin Pavard

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Noussair Mazraoui vote view results 0% Jamal Musiala (0 votes)

0% Dayot Upamecano (0 votes)

0% Marcel Sabitzer (0 votes)

0% Benjamin Pavard (0 votes)

0% Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (0 votes)

0% Noussair Mazraoui (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The BFW Midseason Breakdown is a mid-year look at where Bayern Munich stands as a squad and also at which players have stood out (one way or the other). Chime in with your vote!