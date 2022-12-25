 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BFW Midseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Improved Player

Which player has improved the most so far this season at Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munch saw quite a few players up their performances in the Hinrunde.

You could look at the rapid development of attacker Jamal Musiala, who has been asked to play a number of different roles during the season, or maybe midfieder Marcel Sabitzer, who had an abysmal 2021/22 campaign, but has rebounded to show that he is still a world class -caliber player.

What about Dayot Upamecano’s growth at center-back or Benjamin Pavard’s consistently strong showings at both right-back and center-back? Needless to say, there are plenty of players who could stake a claim to this category.

But who was the most improved? Take a look at the list of candidates and tell us.

The BFW Committee has come up with the following list of nominees.

The BFW Midseason Breakdown is a mid-year look at where Bayern Munich stands as a squad and also at which players have stood out (one way or the other). Chime in with your vote!

