Report: Bayern Munich adds another goalkeeper into the transfer mix

According to most reports, Bayern Munich has narrowed down its choices to replace Manuel Neuer to AS Monaco loanee Alexander Nübel and Borussia Mönchengladbach star Yann Sommer, but maybe there is one more name on the list.

Per French website Media Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich is now also interested in Leeds United’s young Frenchman Illan Meslier. Chelsea FC and Manchester United are also both interested as well:

According to information from Media Foot, Bayern Munich is indeed thinking of the French goalkeeper. Manuel Neuer’s injury, but also the question of his succession, has prompted the Bavarians to look into a new goalkeeper. The Frenchman’s agent, Yvon Pouliquen, was reportedly probed by Munich leaders to take the temperature. In all likelihood, Bayern Munich is not the favorite since Meslier would have a preference for a future in England.

If you unfamiliar with Meslier’s game, here he is stopping former Bayern Munich attacker Philippe Coutinho not once — but twice — during a penalty kick:

Meslier is just 22-years-old, stands 6’4” (1.93M), and is considered to be one of the best young, French goalkeepers, but it does look like Bayern Munich is playing from behind as Meslier wants to stay in England.