Report: Amid expected arrival of Konrad Laimer, Juventus, AC Milan interested in Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer

According to a report from Abendzeitung, Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is getting major interest from clubs in Italy.

Specifically, Juventus FC and AC Milan are taking a close look at the Austria international, who had a terrific Hinrunde for Bayern Munich:

After a disappointing first season at Bayern, there were rumors last summer that Marcel Sabitzer was leaving. However, the Austrian insisted on staying and delivered strong performances for the record champions in the first half of the season. However, it is unclear whether he will stay in Munich in the long term. RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer has long been known to be interested. The midfielder is set to come to Munich on a free transfer next year and will further intensify the competition at Bayern. A sale of Sabitzer could then become an issue again. According to a report by the Italian portal “Calciomercato”, two top clubs from Serie A are already positioning themselves. Accordingly, Juventus Turin and AC Milan are interested. The Rossoneri are said to have already prepared an offer for the Austrian international.

The expected arrival of RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer next summer certainly complicates matter for Sabitzer, who was one of Bayern Munich’s most consistent player in the Hinrunde.

In many ways, Bayern Munich’s pursuit is one of strategic convenience. Laimer, another Austrian, will be available as a free transfer — one that the Bavarians felt like they could not pass up.

Laimer is expected to bring a hard-nosed, ball-winning style to the center of the part for Bayern Munich. The issue is that the club already has quality options in Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Ryan Gravenberch available.

It has been widely assumed that one of the existing group of midfielders will have to move on to clear room for Laimer.