Report: Borussia Dortmund playing hardball with phenom Youssoufa Moukoko

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Transfermarkt content manager Stefan Bienkowski), Borussia Dortmund is playing hardball with striker phenom Youssoufa Moukoko.

Moukoko is reportedly requesting a salary in the neighborhood of €7 million, while BVB is offering him a raise that would up his pay to €6 million:

BILD reporting that Moukoko's future at Dortmund may be in doubt. Player wants a salary of €7m+ in his new deal. Club only willing to offer €6m.



The young striker can consider offers from other clubs in 9 days... — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) December 23, 2022

Bienkowski went further to explain that even at €7 million, Moukoko would still be beneath many veterans on the club’s pay scale:

Context: A salary of, say, €8m would still mean Moukoko is potentially earning less than senior players like Thomas Meunier and Emre Can... — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) December 23, 2022

It was suggested at various points that Bayern Munich might have interest in Mouoko, but that talk seems to have cooled even with his status changing rapidly. As of now, it appears that clubs in England and Spain are leading the charge on the 18-year-old.

Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona have been menioned most frequently as having interest in the youngster.

Given Bayern Munich’s need for a No. 9, should the club explore a pursuit of Moukoko?