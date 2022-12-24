 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Borussia Dortmund playing hardball with phenom Youssoufa Moukoko

Is Youssoufa Moukoko preparing to leave Germany?

Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Transfermarkt content manager Stefan Bienkowski), Borussia Dortmund is playing hardball with striker phenom Youssoufa Moukoko.

Moukoko is reportedly requesting a salary in the neighborhood of €7 million, while BVB is offering him a raise that would up his pay to €6 million:

Bienkowski went further to explain that even at €7 million, Moukoko would still be beneath many veterans on the club’s pay scale:

It was suggested at various points that Bayern Munich might have interest in Mouoko, but that talk seems to have cooled even with his status changing rapidly. As of now, it appears that clubs in England and Spain are leading the charge on the 18-year-old.

Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona have been menioned most frequently as having interest in the youngster.

Given Bayern Munich’s need for a No. 9, should the club explore a pursuit of Moukoko?

