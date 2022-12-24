BFW Midseason Breakdown Stream: All of the best and worst from Bayern Munich’s Hinrunde

The BFW Midseason Breakdown looks at the best and worsat of Bayern Munich’s first half of the seaon. There were plenty of highlights for fans to focus on in the Hinrunde and only a few frutrating moments or down spells.
Can Bayern Munich continue their successful season in the second half of the season? We’ll find out shortly, but here the categories we are seeking your vote on for the Hinrunde:
- Most Valuable Player
- Most Outstanding Player
- Most Improved
- Best Attacking Player
- Best Midfielder
- Best Defender
- Most Disappointing
As you can imagine there are more than a few candidate for each category, so we are looking for your contributions to tell us who might be deserving of awards in those categories.
The BFW Midseason Breakdown is a mid-year look at where Bayern Munich stands as a squad and also at which players have stood out (one way or the other). Chime in with your vote!