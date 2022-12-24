BFW Midseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Outstanding Player

There were quite a few star turns for Bayern Munich in the Hinrunde.

Jamal Musiala broke through as one of the world’s most effective attackers. Lucas Hernandez put in another solid half season on the backline. Joshua Kimmich was a stud on the midfield. Those are just a few of the players you could support in this poll.

There were so many good performances that some fans might be spoiled in trying to sort out exactly who was the best of the lot.

Think of this as Bayern Munich’s best overall player in the Hinrunde.

You could make strong cases for so many players, but who was the most oustanding? Take a look at the list of candidates and tell us.

The BFW Committee has come up with the following list of nominees.

Poll Who was Bayern Munich’s Most Outstanding Player of the Hinrunde? Jamal Musiala

Thomas Müller

Manuel Neuer

Joshua Kimmich

Sadio Mané

Leroy Sané

Lucas Hernandez

The BFW Midseason Breakdown is a mid-year look at where Bayern Munich stands as a squad and also at which players have stood out (one way or the other). Chime in with your vote!