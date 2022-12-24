Niclas Füllkrug: “Frightening” sentiments towards national team by the German public

The luster of their 2014 Men’s World Cup triumph is far in the rear view. But that’s not all. The German public have apparently taken a shine to cheering their national team’s quick downfall — and it’s leaving players perplexed.
Via ESPN’s Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae, a statement from Werder Bremen striker Niclas Füllkrug to Sport Bild after this year’s World Cup exit:
“I’m not afraid to make this statement & stand by it. It’s frightening how much resentment there was shown by the public in Germany towards the national team, after the loss vs. Japan & the group stage elimination. I find that a shame.”
Füllkrug wasn’t a part of the setup at the previous World Cup in 2018, but added that the bad atmosphere had already taken shape then — when Germany crashed out spectacularly as per-tournament favorites and defending champs. Füllkrug felt that even back then, “some wished bad things for the national team rather than success. I don’t know why that is. I can only say one thing. Everyone on the pitch is incredibly proud to wear the Germany shirt.”
With a home tournament coming up, there’s some hope for a different atmosphere by the 2024 EURO. Rae offered his insight as someone who covers the Bundesliga:
The hope is it might resemble 2006 (the summer fairytale) when Germany did better then expected & hosted the world superbly. Great memories for many. But work to do.— Derek Rae (@RaeComm) December 21, 2022
Where has the love gone? Here’s hoping they can feel some rekindled spirit two summers from now, especially after the unfortunate results of the last several campaigns.
