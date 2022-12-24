Will Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel become a star for France?

According to a report from RMC Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel is one the young French players that could possibly feature in the 2026 World Cup. The article states that he is “currently being observed” (just by French coaches, hopefully) and that if he develops correctly, Tel will be one of the first of the young players to be considered.

Putting aside the folly of trying to predict what happens in 2026 — four years ahead of time (for all we know, Tel might be nursing an ACL injury come 2026) — this demonstrates the high regard the French footballing federation must have for the talented youngster. It should not be surprising that a player who cost around 30 million euros at 17 years of age should garner some national interest.

However, Tel has earned this admiration through frankly brilliant performances for France’s youth teams and has made an eye opening impact for German giants Bayern despite limited minutes. Those are the sort of performances France will be hoping Tel to deliver consistently before 2026 and there is no reason (save ACL injuries) why he could not do so.