Brazzo, Bayern Munich contract talks with Eric Choupo-Moting imminent

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s stock has soared this season after rising to the occasion for both club and country. The Cameroonian striker featured in his side at the World Cup and is set to be a big part of manager Julian Nagelsmann’s plans for the second half of the domestic season.

With a contract expiring in June 2023, Choupo’s future is fast becoming a hot topic of discussion. Bayern would like him to stay, but Choupo should now have options if he’d like to pursue them, and will soon be free to discuss terms with other teams — in the same way that the Bavarians are set to score RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer on a free.

“I’m in contact with his management. We will meet in the next few weeks and start the talks,” said sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžic in an update for Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia). “Choupo was incredibly good for the team, especially in the second part of the first half of the season. He performed well and made everyone happy.”

Skeptics would like to see more than a half of a half-season’s worth of output at his present level, but if Bayern want to keep the good vibes going, can they afford to wait?