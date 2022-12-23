Reality check: Bayern Munich not feeling so confident about Harry Kane transfer

According to a report from Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s confidence regarding a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is waning:

Harry Kane remains a target for Bayern and they’ve had encouraging talks with the player’s camp. But the latest I heard from Munich is that they don’t see this deal as very probable at this point.

In the eyes of many, an acquisition of Kane was always a pipedream or — at best — a longshot.

So...now what?

Bayern Munich will have to figure out its pathway forward shortly. There are options including Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram and Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug that are available.

Thuram is just 25-years-old, has many fine qualities, good height, and is affordable, which will make him very attractive. Füllkrug, meanwhile, is a bit older at 29-years-old, but has proven to be the kind of target man that can thrive in a system like Bayern Munich’s especially when being surrounded by that type of talent.

To be clear, both are good options, but neither represent a world class alternative.

For that, Bayern Munich would have to wait a few years until some of the talents on that level potentially shakes loose. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland would be of interest and maybe even soon-to-be RB Leipzig player Benjamin Šeško, who will transfer from Red Bull Salzburg during the summer transfer window.

A two-year bridge striker like Thuram or Füllkrug might keep Bayern Munich afloat and competitive, while ensuring the club does not make a “panic buy” and overpay for a lesser talent.

For now, Bayern Munich appears to be shying away from a pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko as well.