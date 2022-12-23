Is the ice thawing between Bayern Munich and on-loan GK Alexander Nübel?

Pivotal talks are ongoing this week between Bayern Munich and Ligue 1 side AS Monaco over the status of on-loan keeper Alexander Nübel. The 26-year-old German international is established at the French club, but also the Bavarians’ apparent first choice to replace injured No. 1 Manuel Neuer.

While Bayern don’t play competitively until January 20, Monaco resume their season post-World Cup on December 28. Although the winter transfer window will be open to the end of January, both clubs might want to have the matter decided within days.

Julian Buhl of t-online reports:

#FCBayern has informed #Nübel that talks are ongoing with Monaco. In addition, according to @tonline information, there was still no exchange. The final decision would lie with Nübel. Prerequisite for him: backing and trust of the entire club. #Sommer

Although there’s no direct contact yet between club and player, these signals of intent are important. Additionally, “backing and trust” is...well, at least more vague than previous suggestions that Nübel required no less than the ouster of Bayern’s GK coach.

Still, it’s not an easy situation. The timing of Neuer’s injury puts his return at the start of the 2023/24 campaign in doubt — which means any replacement now might need to continue on next year, and therefore be top quality. While Nübel checks those boxes, Neuer is certain to make his return in advance of EURO 2024 and will want his job back.

Even if Bayern do manage to secure their loanee back, it might be setting the stage for more drama down the road. One problem at a time, though? Let’s see how these AS Monaco talks turn out.