BFW Midseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Valuable Player

By all accounts, Bayern Munich had a successful first half of the season.

There were plenty of reasons for that success, but when trying to pinpoint which player was most valuable to the team’s strong performance, quite a few candidates emerged.

Bear in mind, we are not looking for the “Most Outstanding” or “Best” player, but the one who was — arguably — most important to the success of the team.

There are certainly good candidates out there. Jamal Musiala was a tremendous offensive force. Manuel Neuer was steady in between the sticks. Thomas Müller provided leadership. Joshua Kimmich might have been the glue that held everyone together.

Think of this as the award for the player Bayern Munich could least afford to lose (it gets awkward if Neuer wins this, eh?).

But who was the most valuable? Take a look at the list of candidates and tell us.

The BFW Committee has come up with the following list of nominees.

Poll Who was Bayern Munich's Most Valuable Player during the Hinrunde? Jamal Musiala

Joshua Kimmich

Manuel Neuer

Thomas Müller

Lucas Hernandez

Dayot Upamecano

