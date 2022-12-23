Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug open to a move away from the club. Could Bayern Munich use him?

Will Bayern Munich make a move for Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug?

Even after a bright start to the Bundesliga seasons with Werder Bremen, having already bagged 10 league goals, Füllkrug announced himself even further with his performances for Germany at the World Cup in Qatar. He was one of a small list of bright spots from what was an otherwise incredibly disappointing tournament from Hansi Flick and company, and the striker is now highly sought after both in the Bundesliga and abroad. All said and done, he tallied two goals and an assist for Die Mannschaft in his three substitute appearances, as Flick never made the decision to include him in any of his three starting eleven selections.

For the Bremen striker, if the offer was right, he would be open to a move away from Die Grün-Weißen, as he recently told SportBild (via kicker). “Basically, there must first be an interest and an offer from another club that makes it worthwhile to deal with,” he said, though he did add that things are going so well at Bremen, “so a lot is right at the moment.” He also alluded to some of the economic difficulties Bremen is currently experiencing, so he knows that the offer would have to be right for the club to consider letting him go.

Bremen’s head of first team football Clemens Fritz also said that the club is “not at all interested in giving up Niclas in any way,” but he knows that the interest in the striker “quite normal” due to the positive performances he had for Germany in Qatar. At this point, Fritz and the club see a winter move as highly unlikely, but something could, in theory, happen this summer or beyond.

BFW Analysis

Füllkrug could even potentially be an option for Bayern Munich, as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is still unclear on whether or not he would accept a one year contract extension. For him, that would have to come with a significant pay raise and if he continues to perform as well as he has been, he’ll have all the more leverage at the negotiating table should that time come.

Sadio Mane has also shown Julian Nagelsmann that he’s far more effective as a winger or central attacking midfielder than playing as the outright most advanced player on the pitch, though he does possess that ability when called upon. Nagelsmann has also recently said that he plans on using Thomas Müller more as a striker, competing with Choupo-Moting, but that’s arguably not his best position, and he struggled in Qatar when he was played as the most advanced attacker by Flick. For these reasons, adding Füllkrug to the firing line could solve a lot of these problems, especially if Choupo-Moting winds up deciding to leave this summer.