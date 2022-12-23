Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 24 — Assessing Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper and striker situations; Joshua Kimmich as captain?; Bayern’s youngsters and how they fit; plus MORE!

Ah, the holidays — a time to appreciate everything that has happened over the course of a particular year.

We will do a little bit of that a whole lot of Bayern Munich talk on this episode, so why not get right to it. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

The latest on Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation. Who will replace Manuel Neuer...Alexander Nübel? Sven Ulreich? Yann Sommer? The Bavarians are trying to get this all resolved quickly.

Joshua Kimmich’s likely move to being captain and that story about his altercation at the World Cup in Qatar.

The rise of Arijon Ibrahimović and the potential loan of Paul Wanner.

The latest on Bayern Munich’s striker search.

What Bayern Munich should ask Santa Claus for?

A thank you to the Bavarian Podcast Works listeners.

