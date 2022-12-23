Sven Ulreich content with back-up role at Bayern Munich

While Bayern Munich are actively hunting for a starting goalkeeper to occupy the number 1 spot, one player is more relaxed than even the board. Sven Ulreich, who has been Bayern’s understudy at GK for the past few years, has always accepted a back-up role to whoever was the starting goalie (apart from 2017/18 where Ulreich was the starting player).

Per German news outlet Kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Ulreich is aware of Bayern’s goalkeeper escapade and remains relaxed whatever the outcome. Whether Ulreich starts or not, he will be fighting for his place and will step in when needed.

So far, Bayern have had their crosshairs on Borussia Mönchengladbach ‘keeper Yann Sommer. Known for giving Bayern fits on a regular basis, the Swiss shot-stopper might actually be the one who can save Bayern’s season. Bayern have been linked to new names as of late such as Aston Villa’s World Cup-winning goalie Emi Martinez and still trying to drag Alexander Nübel back from AS Monaco. At the moment, Bayern are leaning towards Sommer, but who knows who’ll be playing in goal come January.