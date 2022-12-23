Report: Arijon Ibrahimović to travel with Bayern Munich to Doha for training camp

Word broke earlier in the week that Bayern Munich had inked starlet Arijon Ibrahimović to a pre-contract behind closed doors, which will become a professional deal when the youngster turns 18-years-old.

The attacker’s ascent within the club will now start to be expedited per Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), as he will attend training camp in Doha with the Bayern Munich first team on January 3rd:

Arijon Ibrahimović will train regularly with the first team from January 3rd and will travel to Doha for the winter training camp.

Bayern Munich’s plans for Ibrahimović come at an interesting time in the club. Seemingly overflowing with options in attacking midfield and on the wing (Ibrahimović’s primary positions), the 17-year-old does not appear to have any clear pathway to first team playing time.

What does Bayern Munich do with talented kids like Ibrahimović and Paul Wanner to keep them progressing without really being able to offer them much playing time on the first team?

For Wanner, a loan is on the table for the 2023/24 season, but Ibrahimović’s future has not been mapped out — at least publicly — just yet.