Bayern Munich sporting director Brazzo on handling Germany’s World Cup elimination

Losing and underachieving absolutely take their toll mentally on playrers — just ask the Bayern Munich players who were part of Germany’s flameout at the World Cup in Qatar.

In an interview for Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžic detailed that he wanted to be proactive in reaching out to his players. The poor showing in Qatar left a few players — including Joshua Kimmich — in a dark place and Salihamidžic wanted to make sure his players were able to re-focus for the Rückrunde.

“I contacted all our German players after the elimination. They all have to take some distance. But they all know they have a stable institution here at FC Bayern to come back to,” said Salihamidžic.

Specifically, Salihamidžic was leery of the way Kimmich sounded when discussing Germany’s ouster.

“We had contact a few days after the Costa Rica game. For him now it’s important to have the family around him. The break will do him good. He’s resumed running like the other guys. Everyone will be back in the new year,” Salihamidžic.

Bayern Munich will be regroup after the holidays and it will be time for the squad to get back to work on attempting to secure a treble. It will not be easy and a clear state of mind will be needed to handle the massive challenge ahead.